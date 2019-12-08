Peterborough talking lunch helps forces veterans to combat loneliness

Veterans from across Peterborough were invited to a ‘talking lunch’ group to help tackle loneliness and isolation affecting former members of the armed forces.

Organised by Supporting Peterborough Veteran’s (SPV), veterans got together to share memories, food and new found friendships.

The event took place in the Queensgate conference room and the veterans were treated to a free lunch provided by Royce Rolls.

Students from City College, Peterboroug,h were also on hand to assist, helping to serve the veterans who once served for them.

Capt Chris Hughes, one of the guest speakers at the Talking Lunch, said: “It’s a real honour to be asked to join the SPV committee.

“Veterans are those who served in any of HM Forces and are of all ages and rank.

“We still have veterans here in Peterborough who served in WW2, Korea, Malaysia and some of the younger guys have been to Afghanistan and Iraq.

“These events will continue to bring veterans of all ages together for activities and trips, but most importantly, some networking and inter-service banter.”

Many veterans described the event as ‘a huge success’ as it allowed them to meet others who have shared similar experiences.

Bryan Tyler, organiser of SPV, said: “It’s gone really well. It’s been so good to see the place so packed!

Cllr John Fox, founding member of the SPV, said: “Talking Lunch would not have been possible without support from Vikki Barr from the Armed Forces Community Covenant, our friends and colleagues from Queensgate Shopping Centre, students and tutors from City College and staff from Royce Rolls.”

The next Talking Lunch for Veterans will be held in February.

SPV also organise trips abroad, where the next will be to Dunkirk.

l For more information about SPV you can contact Bryan Tyler on: btyler@citycollegepeterborough.ac.uk