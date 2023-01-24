Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Rupert Clifton- who is based at Peterborough City Hospital- is set to take on the London Marathon in April in support of the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Keen runner Rupert is looking to raise over £3000 to support further research into Bone Cancer and his life-saving skills have even come into valuable use during his training.

While training last year,

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust consultant orthopaedic surgeon Rupert Clifton training for the 2023 London Marathon.

Rupert was among six heroes (along with fellow consultant Rebecca Schofield) to be honoured for the part he played in helping to save the life of a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Rupert was first on the scene to tend to a Stamford Striders club runner who was not breathing and immediately began administering cardiac pulmonary resuscitation.

His quick-thinking actions, along with others who came to the runner’s aide, resulted in him being presented with the Royal Humane Society’s Resuscitation Certificate.

Rupert said: “Myself and the others who assisted with the man were fortunate enough to be in the right place and at the right time with the relevant skills to be able to act quickly and effectively.”

Rupert has added that the generosity of donations and support of friends, colleagues and fellow runners is already spurring him on during the weeks of tough winter training.

Having come a long way since his first Half Marathon in 2017, when he raised around £1,200 for his chosen charity, Rupert is hoping to hit the £3,000 mark this time around.

He said: “Part of my aim is to again raise funds for Bone Cancer Research and to try and highlight with friends and colleagues alike the lack of research funding given to this devastating area of the cancer spectrum and to try and raise its often-overlooked profile.

“My career has enabled me to see and treat patients diagnosed with primary bone cancer, which has included children and adults of all ages.”

“Any donations received mean that money will go directly to a very small, deserving charity to raise funds for people diagnosed with his devastating condition. All contributions are 100 percent helping to motivate me through the winter to push through my training and hopefully endure the pain to finish the London Marathon.”

You can support Rupert and follow his training progress on his Just Giving page. The London Marathon takes place on April 23.