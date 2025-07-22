Peterborough students step into fitness industry career with new gym instructor course

Students in Peterborough have taken steps into the fitness industry with a new gym instructor qualification – gained over the course of just one school term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten students at Queen Katharine Academy have achieved their Level 2 Gym Instructor qualification thanks to a new partnership between Peterborough businesses Able Fitness gym and Body Aid Solutions – which offers health and fitness training.

Such was the success and popularity of the course, that they now plan to continue it over the next academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Able fitness owners Daniel French and Robert Hughes explained: "Ten students from Year 10 at Queen Katharine Academy have been working with the Body Aid tutor to gain their Level 2 Gym Instructor Qualification which all have now successfully completed following their weekly practical and theory sessions at Able Fitness. This qualification enables the students to now be employed to work on a gym floor and take their first steps into the fitness industry.

Daniel French from ABLE Fitness at Peterborough One Retail Park with student Bella Marshall and fellow students from Queen Katharine Academy who are taking a coaching course at the gym.

"This has been the first course that we’ve delivered and it’s been a huge success with the students not only gaining the qualification, but also increasing their confidence, knowledge and communication skills based in a working gym environment.

“Following the great impact this has had on the students, we will continue to deliver and facilitate this qualification throughout the next academic year to local schools.”

They added: "With the course being able to be completed in a term, it’s a brilliant way to upskill and qualify students who are interested in the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Taylor, Principal at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “We’re really pleased that Queen Katharine Academy is involved in the Able Fitness initiative. It gives our students a fantastic opportunity to gain a nationally recognised Level 2 Gym Instructor qualification and Level 3 Personal Trainer qualification. This opens doors for them to work in gyms, train clients, and even run classes in the future.

"It’s wonderful to see how enthusiastic these students are about building a career in the fitness industry and having an ex-QKA-student leading the course makes the experience even more special. This partnership is a brilliant example of learning beyond the classroom and shows how important our community links are in helping our students take confident steps towards their next chapter.”

Taran Stapleton, Head of Physical Education at Queen Katharine Academy, added: “It’s fantastic to watch our students develop both their practical skills and their self-belief through the Able Fitness programme. Many of them have discovered a real passion for health and fitness, and their progress - both in the gym and in their confidence - has been brilliant to watch. Opportunities like this really help students see what’s possible, and I’m proud that we can support them as they work towards valuable qualifications and future careers.”

For details on next year’s courses, email [email protected]