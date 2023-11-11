Peterborough students create incredible horse memorial decorated with scores of purple poppies
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough college students have paid tribute to sacrifices animals have made during conflicts – with an incredible horse sculpture.
The life-size metal horse was created by the students of Peterborough Technical College and covered with purple poppies, and has now been placed in Whittlesey as part of Remembrance commemorations.
The work was funded by leading building products manufacturer Forterra, who donated £500 to the Whittlesey Poppy Blitz, a charity group who create blazing displays of purple poppies across the town of Whittlesey.
After the COVID pandemic left millions of people home-bound, many found themselves feeling disconnected and isolated from their family, their friends, and their local community. In an effort to knit the Whittlesey community back together, locals Jackie, Jane and Jenny spearheaded the ‘Whittlesey Poppy Blitz’, a volunteer poppy-knitting charity group aimed at raising funds for the Royal British Legion.
“It started when we realised that the COVID restrictions prevented the Royal British Legion from doing their yearly Poppy Appeal,” says Jackie Fryett, one of the founding members and chief organisers of the Poppy Blitz.
“We had already been volunteering for the ‘Helping Whittlesey’ group, which arranged shopping deliveries and hot meals for pensioners during lockdown. But when we delivered the supplies, we often found the pensioners were feeling very lonely and listless. We also noticed that many of them were using their hobby of knitting to get through the long days.
“Whittlesey Poppy Blitz was a response to these combined observations. If we could get pensioners and any other willing volunteers to knit poppies and raise money for the Royal British Legion, we could continue to support the charity in a way that also ensured our pensioners were given a purpose and some form of interaction over the lockdown period."
In its first year, 2020, the poppy blitz raised nearly £3,000 for the poppy appeal, with local businesses chipping in. 2021 saw similar funds raised for the Royal British Legion Veteran’s Society for Mental Health, and 2022 again saw almost £3,000 raised for the local Royal British Legion, with some funds going towards purchase of uniforms for local army cadets.