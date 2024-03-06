Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A student from Peterborough has launched an appeal to raise the funds required to keep his dream of becoming an actor alive.

Luke Duberry has been studying a Masters degree at the Guildford School of Acting (GSA), one of the most highly regarded theatre schools in the UK, since September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is now, however, at risk of losing that place due to being unable to pay his tuition and housing fees.

Luke Durberry.

Luke has said that this is due to “family situations, broken promises and some awfully unavoidable circumstances.”

Luke, who is from Peterborough, and has dreamed of acting and signing on stage since the age of five.

From the age of six, he attended Key Youth Theatre, run by Kindred Drama in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then spent his secondary school years at the Eastern School of Performing Arts in Stamford before completing his degree in musical theatre at Bird College in London and being accepted into GSA following a successful audition.

Luke said: “I wouldn’t have been able to get into this without the support of my friends and family. Since being here I’ve learned amazing things, met some of the most talented and kind people I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and I don’t want it to end.

"With this course. I would be able to work towards my goal of being an actor and using my platform to create meaningful pieces and reach out to more people like myself who came from a less privileged background but want to go into the arts, an industry steeped in beliefs about elitism.

"I want to use my work to create something special and inspiring to others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke has set a target of £15,300 which he says will cover the first year of his studies.

He has also had support from his mother Gemma, who has been running a raffle amongst family and friends to raise money.

Luke added: “I still have a long way to go to find the money for my housing and tuition fees for my second year but that’s a whole other bridge to cross!

"I’ve been called silly for even trying to do this but I know what I’m capable of doing and I this is exactly what I need to be doing in the world.“Times are hard right now. I understand this but if anyone would be able to help me achieve something I’ve wished for since I was five years old. I would be eternally grateful.”