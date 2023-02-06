A Peterborough pre-school where “all children make rapid progress” to prepare them for the next stage of their learning has received an Outstanding Ofsted report.

Stars Pre-School, in Central Avenue, retained its Outstanding status in its most recent inspection in January this year – after previously receiving Ofsted’s highest accolade in 2017.

Kerry Wilson, manager at Stars Pre-School Dogsthorpe, said: “I am extremely proud of my team, who go over and beyond to support our children and the community.

“I am so happy that the team’s outstanding teaching, passion, and dedication to the early years of all of the children in our care, and the contribution they make to the success of our pre-school, has been recognised.”

The Ofsted report, published on February 3, rated the pre-school as Outstanding for the quality of education it delivers, the behaviour, attitudes and personal development of children at the setting, and the leadership and management of its eight members of staff.

‘Children can flourish’

Ofsted inspector Laura Redmond’s report credited the pre-school for creating a setting which “builds a secure foundation, where children can flourish in all areas of their development”.

It detailed how children at the pre-school are “consistently challenged and supported by highly skilled, nurturing and attentive staff”, and how they are “deeply immersed in the extensive array of learning opportunities that are on offer”.

Children “demonstrate extremely high levels of self-esteem” and “show delight in their achievements”, as their success is celebrated by staff who give them “meaningful praise”.

The “language-rich environment” means children’s communication skills are "expertly supported”.

Staff “understand the importance of enhancing children's early literacy skills” and have arranged for a local librarian to visit the setting to read stories to “develop children's love of reading”.

It highlighted the “exceptionally good behaviour” and “excellent manners” of children at the pre-school, and how all staff are “highly trained and have an impressive understanding” of their safeguarding duty and role in protecting children from harm.

‘A fabulous achievement’

Stars Pre-School Dogsthorpe is part of the Stars Day Nurseries group, who run 15 nurseries and pre-schools in Peterborough and Lincolnshire.

Owner and CEO, Mohammed Younis, said: “This is a fabulous achievement by Kerry and her team. I am so proud of everyone.

"This was our group’s sixth consecutive Ofsted Outstanding inspection since 2019. I am extremely proud and happy for the fantastic team at Dogsthorpe, whose hard work and excellence has been recognised by Ofsted.

