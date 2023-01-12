A Peterborough pre-school has received a glowing Ofsted report in their first inspection since 2017 – after inspectors rated it as Outstanding in all areas.

Stars Pre-School Parnwell retained its status – the highest accolade awarded to schools – for implementing effective safeguarding, high quality education and top leadership.

The pre-school, which is based at Parnwell Community Centre, Saltersgate, employs eight childcare staff and teaches 37 children aged between 2 and 4 years old.

Stars Pre-School Parnwell Outstanding OFSTED

Staff got a special nod not only for their work at the school but for their outreach work.

Inspector Tracy Joyce was particularly impressed with the trusting relationships they have forged within the community.

She made mention that the staff impressively reach out to make sure families and children receive the support they need, such as food parcels and presents for Eid or Christmas.

The report, which was published on January 9 this year, said the pre-school helps children to make “rapid progress in their development” to “ensure they are ready for their next stage in learning”.

This is achieved through a “bespoke curriculum”, which keeps children “thoroughly engaged” by providing a “wide range of well-planned learning opportunities”.

The report praises members of staff at the pre-school, who “respectfully communicate and listen to children, engaging with them enthusiastically to make learning and play fun”.

Children play with play dough, create aliens, explore sensory materials and are challenged outside to develop their physical skills.

Healthy eating is also on the menu not only on school grounds but staff work with parents to make sure pupils are provided with a wide range of healthy food and drink, both within the setting and at home.

Children also know how to brush their teeth and keep safe when in the car.

It’s also said “children receive warm and responsive care from staff,” who “encourage children to talk and share together, inviting each other into their play”.

Staff are “highly effective” at supporting children's communication and language, and have a “deep understanding” about what they want children to learn and how to teach it by providing “interesting learning experiences”.

The report details how children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are also “extremely well supported” in an environment with effective safeguarding.