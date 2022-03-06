Peterborough Spina Bifida charity boosted by £2500 grant

Representatives from SHINE and Maximus Foundation UK at the virtual cheque presentation.

Maximus Foundation UK has awarded a grant of £2,500 to SHINE to help fund a new project to support young people affected by complex spine and brain conditions.

The charity, based at Minerva Business Park in Orton Southgate, provides specialist support to people and families living with Spina bifida, a fault in the development of the spinal cord, which leaves a gap or splint in the spine, and Hydrocephalus- a build-up of fluid on the brain which can have physical and cognitive effects.

The donation forms a part of the Foundation’s latest round of dedicated fundraising to help

local charities nationwide. The grant was awarded via a virtual cheque presentation by a

Maximus Foundation trustee.

In 2021, Maximus Foundation UK awarded grant beneficiaries totalling £95,000.

Nicola Campbell, Trusts and Foundations Development Officer, SHINE, said: “This year we hope to expand our Little Stars project to support young people with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus throughout their childhood, enabling them to achieve their academic, employment and life goals.

“Thanks to the generosity of The Maximus Foundation our specialist team can provide more bespoke advice and support for families when they need it most.”

Di Briggs, Chair, Maximus Foundation UK added: “The economic and social impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt in communities across the UK. So we’re delighted to be able to help SHINE to continue their amazing work providing support to people affected by these two life-changing conditions.”