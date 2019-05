A shopkeeper raised £1,000 for charity in memory of his father.

Billy Maher who runs the Nisa on Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe, Peterborough, lost his father to Motor Neurone Disease.

Billy, his family, and other staff and customers at the shop, came together to donate the money to the Cambridgeshire Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which will be used to help residents in the county suffering from the condition.