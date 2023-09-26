Peterborough service remembers sacrifices made during Battle of Britain

Service marked 83rd anniversary of battle

The sacrifices made during the Battle of Britain were remembered at a special service in Peterborough at the weekend.

The service marked the 83rd anniversary of the famous battle, which proved crucial during the Second World War.

Cadets from 115 and 51 Sq ATC attended the service, which was held at St Mark’s Church in Lincoln Road.

Airmen from RAF Wittering set the Guard of Honour, and were inspected by Brigadier Tim Seal

Deputy Mayor cllr Judy Fox inspected the cadets following the service, while The City Of Peterborough Concert Band provided music.

