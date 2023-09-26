News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough service remembers sacrifices made during Battle of Britain

Service marked 83rd anniversary of battle
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST

The sacrifices made during the Battle of Britain were remembered at a special service in Peterborough at the weekend.

The service marked the 83rd anniversary of the famous battle, which proved crucial during the Second World War.

Cadets from 115 and 51 Sq ATC attended the service, which was held at St Mark’s Church in Lincoln Road.

Airmen from RAF Wittering set the Guard of Honour, and were inspected by Brigadier Tim Seal

Deputy Mayor cllr Judy Fox inspected the cadets following the service, while The City Of Peterborough Concert Band provided music.

Cadets were inspected by Sq Ldr John Rowe from RAF Wittering

Cadets were inspected by Sq Ldr John Rowe from RAF Wittering

The City of Peterborough Concert Band

The City of Peterborough Concert Band

Airmen from RAF Wittering set the Guard of Honour inspected by Brigadier Tim Seal

Airmen from RAF Wittering set the Guard of Honour inspected by Brigadier Tim Seal

The City of Peterborough Concert Band

The City of Peterborough Concert Band

