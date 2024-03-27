One of Peterborough’s most impressive spring spectacles, the annual Scooter Egg Run, returned to the city on Saturday March 23.

Repeating the success of last year, around 120 impeccably dressed scooter riders hit the road with their classic and modified scooters to

spread Easter joy and raise funds for local good causes.

After gathering at the Cross Keys pub on Oundle Road throughout the morning, the mod collective revved their engines and hit the tarmac at just after 1pm to deliver chocolate Easter treats to some of the city’s most deserving citizens.

Later that afternoon, thankful residents at Clayburn Court care home and excited patients on the children’s ward of Peterborough Hospital were tucking into delicious choccy eggs and other treats with gusto.

Leftover treats were delivered to Sue Ryder, a favoured charity of the Egg Run organisers which helps support people going through difficult times in their lives.

The event – which was organised by Paul Middleton and Andrew ‘Modshoes’ Lindsay – attracted scooter clubs and enthusiasts from across the country, with some riders even travelling down from Coventry to take part.

Sue Middleton, who helps organise the event, told the Peterborough Telegraph why the Egg Run continues to be so special.

"It’s brilliant,” she said, “it’s a really lovely atmosphere.”

Sue said the carnival spirit didn’t end once the delivering had been completed.

"Quite a few came back in the evening,” she said.

"There must have been about 200 of them in the pub.”

While the Egg Run will of course return in 2025, scooter lovers won’t have to wait a whole year to get another sight of the scooter collective doing good work.

"We always do the toy run at Christmas for the hospital,” said Sue.

Check out our wonderful gallery to see this fab Peterboroian spectacle in more detail.

