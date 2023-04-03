Over 100 classic scooters take to the road to spread Easter joy and raise money for charity

Peterborough’s annual Scooter Egg Run returned to spread Easter joy across the city over the weekend.On Saturday April 1, more than a hundred classic and modified scooters took to the road to bestow chocolate treats to worthy causes around Peterborough, including Clayburn Court care home and Sue Ryder.

The Back to Basics scooter club also took two vans packed with Easter eggs to the Bretton-based charity, Little Miracles. Egg Run organisers hoped the charity – which supports over 15,000 families – would benefit from “some big chocolatey smiles.”

The event – which was organised by Paul Middleton and Andrew ‘Modshoes’ Lindsay – attracted scooter clubs and enthusiasts from across the country.As well as delivering chocolate eggs to deserving people and worthy causes, the Egg Run’s organisers have also been busy raising money for Sue Ryder, the renowned charity which helps support people going through difficult times in their lives.Anyone who would like to contribute to the Egg Run’s fundraising efforts can donate and find out more at the following JustGiving page.

This weekend was the first time riders and organisers had been able to hit the road in aid of charity for four years, following a Covid enforced hiatus.

Co-organiser Sue Middleton told the Peterborough Telegraph it felt “brilliant” to be back.

"Everyone was saying how good it was to be doing it again, ” she said.

"We’ll definitely be doing it again next year.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Scooter enthusiasts egg run leaving from the Cross Keys, Oundle Road. Organisers of the event Paul Middleton and Andrew "Modshoes" Lindsay Paul Middleton and Andrew "Modshoes" Lindsay organised the Scooter Egg Run event, which returned for the first time since the Covid hiatus. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Scooter Egg Run 2023 Scooter enthusiasts taking part in an Egg Run from the Cross Keys at Oundle Road Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Scooter Egg Run 2023 Two-wheeled vehicles of all shapes and sizes took to the road to spread seasonal joy and raise money for the local Sue Ryder charity Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Scooter Egg Run 2023 The 'best scooter on the ride', owned by Christine Willcox Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales