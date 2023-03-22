News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
29 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
1 hour ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Peterborough schools triumph in LEGO robot competition with Longthorpe pupils off to finals

This week saw the return of the First Lego League Challenge

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:09 GMT- 1 min read

Six teams of Peterborough primary school children have competed in a range of LEGO robotics-themed challenges.

Longthorpe Primary School were crowned overall champions of the Peterborough tournament, securing a place in the national finals, which will be hosted by the IET next month in Harrogate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following months of preparation, student teams battled against each other with LEGO robots which they had designed, built and programmed to autonomously complete as many missions as possible on a LEGO playing field, all within the 2.5 minutes.

Longthorpe Primary School pupils with their robot.
Longthorpe Primary School pupils with their robot.
Longthorpe Primary School pupils with their robot.
Most Popular

Teams were also tasked with presenting their project to a panel of judges on March 21, which, this year, involved identifying a problem tackling energy storage and consumption.

Students were assessed on their strategy and computer science skills that were behind their robot’s design.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Great Staughton Primary School took home the Robot Design prize.

Elton Church of England Primary School took home to Robot Performance award.

Elton C of E primary school pupils with their robot.
Elton C of E primary school pupils with their robot.
Elton C of E primary school pupils with their robot.

Kimbolton Primary Academy triumphed in the Innovation Project category, for which they had developed a solution to storing and transferring energy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Moverley, director of UK communications at Whirlpool, who held the competition, said: “We’ve been proud to fully fund the Peterborough tournament for the last four years, and long may that continue.

“It has been a pleasure to see the innovation and enthusiasm expressed by the younger students.

“We have been extremely impressed by their programming skills and creative ideas when solving the problem of energy in today’s world.”

Kimbolton primary school pupils with their robot.
Kimbolton primary school pupils with their robot.
Kimbolton primary school pupils with their robot.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Stanground fire station raises more than £2,000 for charity at annual firefighte...
Thomas Deacon Academy pupils with their robot
Thomas Deacon Academy pupils with their robot
Thomas Deacon Academy pupils with their robot
LegoPeterboroughStudentsHarrogate