Peterborough schools celebrate 10-year anniversary of the nationwide ‘Daily Mile’ exercise initiative

Peterborough schools celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the nationwide ‘Daily Mile’ initiative - which helps to improve children’s physical and mental health through exercise during the school day.

School children at Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School lined up alongside Peterborough United mascot Peter Burrow on the start line of the ‘Daily Mile’ - who joined in to encouraged the children through the 15 minute run, jog or walk - which they complete at their own pace.

The ‘Daily Mile’ has been acknowledged for reducing childhood obesity and recognised within the Government’s Childhood Obesity Strategy.

Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School in Peterborough celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the nationwide ‘Daily Mile’ exercise initiative - where children can run, jog or walk for 15 minutes during lesson time.

“All the children in each year group took part either by running or walking around the field and completing the mile,” teacher James Robertson, said. “A healthy body means a healthy brain - leaving the children ready to learn.”

Barnaby, in Year 6, said: “Both of our schools joined together to fill the track with lots of runners. Peter Burrow from Posh came to cheer and join in."

Alannah, in Year 1, added: "When I was running, I saw Peter running with his carrot – he was really funny. I liked him waving at me.”

Stella, in Year 6, also said: "I love the Daily Mile because it is good to get extra exercise throughout the day to help us focus during our lessons."

The Daily Mile at Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School

The Daily Mile at Ramsey Junior School and Ramsey Spinning Infant School