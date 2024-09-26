Peterborough schoolgirl is a BBC Young Chorister of the Year semi-finalist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough schoolgirl will be hoping to impress judges including Welsh singing superstar Katherine Jenkins after reaching the semi-finals of the BBC's prestigious Songs of Praise and Radio 2 Young Chorister Of The Year competition.

Eleven-year-old Jasmine Barnes will spend three days in Manchester next week recording the TV and radio semi-finals alongside four other choristers in the junior section (aged 10-13).

She will be interviewed by the Rev Kate Bottley as well as performing her two chosen songs for the judges Katherine Jenkins, composer Bob Chilcott and award-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-finals and finals, all filmed next week, will be broadcast by BBC later this year.

Jasmine Barnes who is a semi-finalist in the BBC Young Chorister Of The Year 2024

King's School Year 7 pupil Jasmine has been a chorister at Peterborough Cathedral for four years and was enthused to enter the competition after watching last year's on TV.

"We really enjoyed watching it and a few months later when my mum read online about the 2024 auditions, I asked if I could record some songs and send them in," she said.

"I chose two songs that I like but don't get to sing often - Andrew Lloyd Webber's Pie Jesu and Little Road To Bethlehem by Michael Head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once I had practised them a few times, Ms Castledine (head of music at the cathedral) played for me and mum filmed me singing on her phone."

Peterborough Cathedral's Be A Chorister For a Day takes place on October 5 for interested children in Year 2

The videos were sent off, with Jasmine, who lives in Werrington with 10-year-old sister Sasha, also a cathedral chorister, and parents Brad and Donna, hoping for some positive feedback as she continues her chorister journey.

"Weeks later, out of the blue, I got a message asking me to contact the BBC and felt a little nervous," admits mum, Donna. "So I called and couldn't believe it when I was told how impressed they were and that Jasmine was through to the final five. I think there were something like 300 entries.

"We are really excited, but to be honest to get this far she is a winner already in our eyes. It will be an amazing experience at such a young age, singing for the judges and singing with all the other contestants."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While all the arrangements were made, the football-mad youngster, who plays for the Peterborough United Foundation Under-12s Girls team, had to keep the news under wraps.

"I have now told family and friends - and all my teammates at Posh who wanted to hear my auditions," she added. "The feedback and support has been brilliant.

" I am really looking forward to next week, especially meeting Bob Chilcott as I have sung some of his compositions."

Tansy Castledine said: “I am absolutely thrilled for Jasmine that she has gained a place in the semi-finals of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition 2024 - it’s the most wonderful news. We are enormously proud of her achievements which are testament to the dedication and enthusiasm with which she carries out her choristership at Peterborough Cathedral. Jasmine‘s love for the choir, excellent singing, and gift for bringing joy to others through her talent shines through her participation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King's School headteacher John Harrison added: "We are delighted. Jasmine is a talented musician and we are confident she will do the school and her family proud!"

•Jasmine was first introduced to choral music when she attended a Be A Chorister For A Day fun-filled workshop event at the cathedral while she was in Year 2.

She enjoyed it so much, and got so much encouragement, she later auditioned for a place in the cathedral choir, which she took up in Year 3.

This year’s Be A Chorister For A Day event takes place on October 5, from 9.30am-1pm. It is free to attend but booking is essential by emailing: [email protected]