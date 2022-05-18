Woodston Primary School teacher Esther Goodwin and her Year 5 class dressed-up as animals to raise money for the WWF at the school's 'Wear it Wild' fundraising day.

A primary school teacher in Peterborough is walking 100km around the Peak District to raise awareness and funds for the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) charity.

Esther Goodwin, a Year 5 teacher at Woodston Primary School, on Celta Road, will take on the walk in July this year as part of the WWF’s ‘Wear it Wild’ national fundraising event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodston Primary School's reception class with teachers Lindsey Wilson, Toni Jones and Iwona Czapaicka-Mroz dressed-up as animals to raise money for the WWF at the school's 'Wear it Wild' day.

“Young people will inherit a world shaped by the actions we take today so we must act now and protect our planet,” Esther Goodwin, said.

Year 5 pupils at Woodston Primary dressed up as animals at the school last week for WWF’s ‘Wear it Wild’ event – which hopes to inspire people to dress up wild and donate to preserve nature for future generations.

Esther added: “Our pupils were really excited to be involved in WWF’s Wear it Wild and are inspired to get involved in this fun event to raise awareness and funds and help spread the more serious message that we all need to take action.”

Louise Hall, WWF UK spokesperson, said: “It’s incredibly inspiring to see so many schools taking part in Wear It Wild to help protect our planet. We’re the first generation of people to know the impact of what we’re doing to the planet, and the last that has a chance to do anything about it.