The money raised will go into the school’s fund which offers grants to students for memorable experiences.

Staff at Queen Katharine Academy have raised over £2,000 for the school’s own charity- set up to support students- by taking on Yorkshire’s Three Peaks challenge.

Last weekend, staff began at 6.30am and had completed Ingleborough by 9am! They then completed the most challenging peak of Whernside, with temperatures rising. They began the final ascent of Pen-Y-Ghent at 4pm, completing around half the route due to time and high temperatures.

Through teamwork and supporting each other, hey completed two and a half peaks in total, raising £2,000.

The QKA trekkers.

They returned to QKA on Monday wearing their medals and will return to complete Pen-Y Ghent in the near future.

The money will be go towards the Pomegranate Opportunities Trust which has been set up for students of QKA. Students use the fund to ask for grants to fund memorable experiences.

Over the last three years, QKA trekkers have raised over £7000 for the fund, including completing the Derbyshire Three Peaks in 2022.