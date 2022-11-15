Peterborough school receives ‘Good’ Ofsted rating after making ‘impressive improvements’ since last inspection

A Peterborough primary school which previously required improvement has now been awarded a ‘Good’ Ofsted status after making ‘impressive improvements’.

Barnack CofE Primary School, in Stamford, has made strides in the quality of education being delivered at the school, making it a place where ‘pupils can thrive’, according to the education watchdog’s latest report.

The report, published on November 11, bettered the school’s previous inspection, in January 2019, which stated that the quality of teaching required improvement.

“I feel very privileged to work at Barnack with such incredible children and staff,” Amy Jones, Barnack Primary School Head of School, said.

“We have seen such huge and rapid change over the past three years to make the improvements we have and we continue to have the highest expectations for all of our pupils to give them the best possible start on their education journey.

“I am so pleased Ofsted inspectors have recognised the enormous efforts by all our pupils, staff, governors and parents to get us to where we are now.

“We look forward to the next steps on our journey to excellence.”

Ofsted inspector’s Judith Sumner and Jess Pearce’s report said the school has a ‘highly ambitious’ and ‘strong’ curriculum, which helps students to ‘build their learning successfully over time’.

The personal development of children at the school was rated ‘Outstanding’, as pupil’s development is ‘supported exceptionally well’.

Barnack Primary School is in partnership with two Peterborough schools – St John’s CofE Primary School, and Winyates Primary School, both in Orton Goldhay.

Colette Firth, executive headteacher of all three schools, said: “It is an absolute privilege and a joy to be part of the Barnack community.

"I personally treasure my days in school working with the most incredible children and staff. The past three years of the school’s journey have been fast-

paced and filled with enthusiasm.

"The high expectations set by the leadership team, including our governors, has been a driving force behind this success.