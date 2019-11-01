Peterborough School launches Community Cinema Project

Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington has launched a new Community Cinema to help bring people together.

Robin Norman, Head of Performing Arts said: “The idea of the Community Cinema Project is to provide an opportunity for the people in the local area to experience great films on the big screen at a reasonable cost. As a school we are incredibly proud of the word ‘Community’ in our name and the hope is that this project will bring together the community to enjoy films.”

The project will raise funds towards the Performing Arts department. Any amount raised will go toward funding the school choir and a cappella’s group trip to Disneyland Paris, where they have been invited to perform.

All local residents are invited to attend the showings, not just those involved within the school. Robin Norman said: “The Community Cinema is not just about fundraising, we hope that everyone will join us each month. It’s our aim to bring the whole community together.”

Showings include: 15 November- The Greatest Showman (Sing-a-long version), 13 December- Elf (shown with Subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing), 7 February- Grease (sing-a-long version.)

More dates and films are to be announced. Showings will open at 5.30pm with a 6pm start. Tickets start from £3 with family tickets available. These are available on the door or in advance via www.ticketsource.co.uk/kscs