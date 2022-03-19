Peterborough school gets book donation from house builders

The children at Hampton Vale Primary Academy with We Can Build books from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The book, named ‘We Can Build’, takes readers on the journey of building a house through the various professions in the housebuilding industry.

Tom Hutton, teacher at the academy, said: “We were really grateful to receive the donation of ‘We Can Build’ books from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“The book will teach our Key Stage One children about the process of building a new home, and will perhaps inspire our pupils to consider a career in the construction industry.”