Peterborough school gets book donation from house builders
Hampton Vale Primary Academy in Peterborough has received 100 educational books written by graduates on Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ ASPIRE Programme.
By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 8:47 am
The book, named ‘We Can Build’, takes readers on the journey of building a house through the various professions in the housebuilding industry.
Tom Hutton, teacher at the academy, said: “We were really grateful to receive the donation of ‘We Can Build’ books from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.
“The book will teach our Key Stage One children about the process of building a new home, and will perhaps inspire our pupils to consider a career in the construction industry.”
The school is close to the Barratt Homes’ Hampton Water development on Aqua Drive.