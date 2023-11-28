Peterborough school bake sale raises thousands of pounds for people affected by Gaza conflict
A Peterborough school has hosted a fundraising bake sale to help with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The event was held at the All Saints Church of England school on November 17 and raised over £7,000.
Rabeea Khalil, who is a parent governor at the school, was one of the organisers of the sale.
She said that she was inspired to act by the way children at All Saints had reacted to the situation they had been watching on TV.
“I spoke with our head teacher and explained that every major charity, aid organisation and humanitarian body was specifically appealing for the people in Gaza.”
Once the school’s headteacher gave the go-ahead, Rabeea and her fledgling team swung into action.
“Myself and two other mums were so passionate about the cause, and so driven by how much it meant to our children, [that] we joined forces and organised everything in just one week.”
Generous donations of food were made by parents, local businesses and members of the local community.
“We couldn’t have done it without the help of our school and community,” Rabeea acknowledged.
By the end of the sale the school had managed to raise in excess of £7,000, which will be split between Save The Children and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.
“As a Church of England school, I am so unbelievably proud of All Saints for not only lighting the way in such a significant humanitarian cause, but also proving that love and compassion have no boundaries,” Rabeea said.