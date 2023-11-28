Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough school has hosted a fundraising bake sale to help with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The event was held at the All Saints Church of England school on November 17 and raised over £7,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rabeea Khalil, who is a parent governor at the school, was one of the organisers of the sale.

The fundraising bake sale was held at All Saints Church of England primary school because pupils there wanted to do something to help people in Gaza.

She said that she was inspired to act by the way children at All Saints had reacted to the situation they had been watching on TV.

“I spoke with our head teacher and explained that every major charity, aid organisation and humanitarian body was specifically appealing for the people in Gaza.”

Once the school’s headteacher gave the go-ahead, Rabeea and her fledgling team swung into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Myself and two other mums were so passionate about the cause, and so driven by how much it meant to our children, [that] we joined forces and organised everything in just one week.”

Generous donations of food were made by parents, local businesses and members of the local community.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of our school and community,” Rabeea acknowledged.

By the end of the sale the school had managed to raise in excess of £7,000, which will be split between Save The Children and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad