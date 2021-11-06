Peterborough SAS veteran shares tales of Gulf War heroics
SAS and 1st Gulf War veteran Des Powell chatted to dozens of guests and signed copies at a book launch held at Peterborough’s Waterstone’s store in Bridge Street on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 6:40 am
Des, from Peterborough, was part of the incredible Bravo Three Zero mission in Iraq in 1991 – he was second in command.
His story of the foray deep behind enemy lines is told in the new book SAS Bravo Three Zero, written by Sunday Times best-selling author Damien Lewis.
It’s the first time this story has been told – and Des’s recollections of being behind in the hostile war-torn environment of the Iraqi desert are an extraordinary tale of courage and luck in the face of adversity