Peterborough SAS veteran shares tales of Gulf War heroics

Des Powell signing copies of SAS Bravo Three Zero at Waterstones Book Shop, Bridge Street. EMN-211030-133814009

Des, from Peterborough, was part of the incredible Bravo Three Zero mission in Iraq in 1991 – he was second in command.

His story of the foray deep behind enemy lines is told in the new book SAS Bravo Three Zero, written by Sunday Times best-selling author Damien Lewis.