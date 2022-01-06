Peterborough Salvation Army Brass Band raised thousands from Christmas performances
The Salvation Army raised over £3,500 at Queensgate in December.
Throughout December, local members of the Salvation Army Brass Band performed at Queensgate Shopping Centre, spreading festive cheer and collecting generous donations from the general public. Shoppers enjoyed the brass band’s performances of Christmas songs, across their six visits to the centre. The band raised £3,538.10 which will help to provide important funds to help The Salvation Army continue to provide support to individuals, families and communities in 2022.
Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “Having The Salvation Army perform at Queensgate is always a delight, and we thank our customers for their kindness and generosity in donating to support the charity.”