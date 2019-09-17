Peterborough’s history celebrated at Heritage Open Days Weekend

Peterborough’s historic gems were opened up to members of the public as the city celebrated its heritage.

More than 30 buildings in Peterborough and the surrounding villages opened up their doors last weekend for this year’s Heritage Open Days weekend. The programme is the result of close co-operation between Peterborough Civic Society, Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough City Council and Vivacity who encouraged participants to open their doors free of charge. New venues include the 18 th century D’Arcy Jewellers’ Shop in the city centre, the ArcHaus architects’ offices located in a carefully restored 1930s art deco building near Wansford, the magnificent ground floor reception rooms of Thorpe Hall, and a range of fine churches. Other venues to take part included Peterborough Museum, Peterborough Cathedral and the Faizan e Madina Mosque. The Environment Agency also ran a range of activities in Cathedral Square.

Heritage open days at Crowland Abbey.

Heritage Open days. Kate Stefanova and daughter Klaudia (6) at Peterborough Museum looking at a dinosaur scull.

Heritage Open days. The Environment Agency live fish tank on Cathedral Square Heritage event.

Heritage Open days. Nene Valley Nenescape's Lucy Hawes with children making willow models at Cathedral Square Heritage event.

