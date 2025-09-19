Peterborough Rugby Club pays tribute to 'larger than life character' Tony McClure after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a lifelong member of Peterborough Rugby Club who has died at the age 63.

Tony McClure worked with the club, which has its ground at Second Drove, Fengate, in numerous roles as well as supporting rugby across the region.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Tony McClure, who was a lifelong member of Peterborough Rugby Club.

"Tony was more than just a player he dedicated countless hours to the club in many roles: mini and juniors chair, coach of boys, girls and senior sides, Vets captain and tour organiser.

"He was the heartbeat of so many unforgettable club moments.

"A true larger than life character, Tony's humour, passion, and love for the game left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.”

Outside of Peterborough Rugby Club, Tony served as Chairperson for East Midlands Mini and Junior Rugby Association (EMMJRA), supporting community rugby across the East Midlands.

Off the pitch, Tony was a devoted husband, father and grandfather carrying the same warmth and generosity into every part of his life.

The spokesperson said: “His legacy will live on in the stories, the laughter, and the community he helped to build at PRUFC.

"He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

His funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on October 10 when the dress code will be club colours and rugby shirts.

The spokesperson said: “Following the service, family and friends will gather to celebrate Tony's life at his second home - Peterborough Rugby Club.

"Our thoughts and love are with Tony's family and friends at this sad time.”