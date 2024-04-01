Peterborough Rowing Club helping to get more people on the water with inspiring new sessions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Rowing Club have launched a new campaign to help get as many people out on the water as possible – with sessions for visually impaired rowers running every month.

A ‘Row The Rhythm’ event was held at the city rowing lake last week, and involves both indoor and on water rowing.

Kate Lindgren – aka the Blind Sculler - who is leading the project and has been rowing at Peterborough City Rowing Club for almost 7 years, said: “I am really pleased to see these sessions taking place and evolving as I have always wanted others to

Rower Mary Leitch on the water.

experience the sense of freedom and independence that I feel when I am on the water in a boat by myself.”

The project is funded by Love Rowing, who are British Rowing’s Charitable Foundation and is being delivered in partnership with Camsight.

The scheme has now proved such a success that Love Rowing are looking to fund an additional year and expand the programme nationally.

Kate added: “If you’ve never set foot in a rowing boat, it may surprise you to hear that rowing is a sport that lends itself quite naturally to adapt to individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Ironically, sighted rowers, especially those rowing in crews, are very familiar with the benefits of rowing without sight. In fact, one of the most productive exercises on rowing teams is called, “Eyes-Closed Rowing.” So, there are many benefits from rowing, and you don’t need your vision to row well. If fact, the crew can just focus on their rowing and block out any visual distractions.”

Rower Mary Leitch with instructor Hannah Pape

Mary Leitch who has regularly attended the sessions, said: “Today, being on the water, alone in the rowing boat with the oars in hand, is totally exhilarating, free and exciting. The lack of sight is not an obstacle to taking part in a sport l thought l

would never get the opportunity to try.”