Peterborough RiverCare 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The tragic news of a mass fish death has people across the city wondering how they can get involved with projects protecting Peterborough’s blue spaces. With four RiverCare groups in the city there are plenty of opportunities for volunteers to get hands on with activities on, in, and around the city's waterways.
Throughout 2023 the four RiverCare groups ran 15 litter picks, collecting 214 bags of litter, from across the city including Tenter Hill Meadow, Thorpe Meadows Boardwalks, along the banks of Nene from Woodston Ponds to the Embankment, Werrington Brook and Cuckoos Hollow in Werrington.
With so much great work being done to remove litter our groups are looking at how they can improve their local environment, increasing biodiversity and creating a greener city for all. Working alongside PECT, Froglife, Nene Parks, and City Council partners our groups have been able to get involved with tree planting and the creation of wildflower spaces.
Making such a good start the groups are working on big plans for 2024. Alongside regular litter picks the groups are planning to get involved with citizen science and invasive species removal projects. They will be taking part in biodiversity surveys and, with the support of Anglia Ruskin University students, starting a programme of water quality testing.
The RiverCare groups are now calling on locals to join in and help protect their environment in 2024. To find out about upcoming events join the Peterborough River Action Group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1044021263396684), or email:[email protected] to get put in touch with one of our volunteer group leaders
The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.
By joining our Peterborough RiverCare groups you will be joining over 1,000 regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.