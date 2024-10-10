Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shop revamp under way

The owner of a popular restaurant in Peterborough has expanded his business with the purchase of a second fish and chip shop.

Tarun Singh (20) who owns the Marigold Tavern Indian gastro pub in Crowland Road, Eye, has just acquired Eastfield Fish & Chips, in Hill Close, off Reeves Way.

Work is underway to install a new range of equipment in the food outlet.

Tarun Singh who is the new owner of the Eastfield Fish and Chip Shop in Peterborough

He said: “The shop is still open and trading and we are carrying out improvements during the hours we’re closed and hope to be finished next week.

"We will be introducing new kebabs and new recipes.

Mr Singh said the new business was set in a residential area, benefitted from a high footfall and good parking.

He said: "I think we can make a good go of it.”

He said three people would be employed at the shop, which is open from 11 am to 2pm and from 4pm to 9pm on Mondays to Saturdays.

The move comes just two years after Tarun bought the former Clancy’s Fish and Chip Shop, in Eye.

He relocated the business to the Marigold Tavern and renamed it Eye Fish and Chips, introduced online ordering, and since then the business has been a huge success.

And earlier this year, Tarun secured planning permission to open a convenience store at the Marigold Tavern.

He converted existing storage sheds into a convenience store selling food to go, other goods as well as off-licence sales.

Tarun said: “We wanted to provide more services for residents on the Eye Green side of the village.”