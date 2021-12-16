Peterborough residents urged to ‘paws’ before buying a puppy this Christmas

Residents are being urged to 'paws' before buying a puppy this Christmas

Puppies can enter the UK 21 days after a valid Rabies vaccination and must be at least 15 weeks old at the time of entry for the vaccination to the be effective. The majority of those brought to the attention of the authorities had either been imported too young to have had an effective Rabies vaccination, or have falsified passports stating the puppy is older than it actually is thereby allowing it to be vaccinated and brought into the country.

This practice clearly has hidden dangers - vaccinations received at an early age are not effective so allowing the potential spread of diseases such as Rabies. They are also not valid meaning the puppy has entered the country illegally and must be quarantined.

Once the authorities are notified, illegally imported puppies are placed in to quarantine for several weeks, away from its new family, with fees in excess of £1,000 payable by the owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities for Peterborough City Council said: “The cost of pets has risen significantly during the pandemic so we expect to see even more of an increased demand for dogs this Christmas. If you are buying a dog, please make sure you have fully considered who you are buying from and don’t just consider the cost. Buying pets from licensed sellers ensures the animals meet all the rules and regulations and it also means the seller can be traced if there are any issues after purchase.”

Residents are being advised that if something doesn’t feel right, walk away and save yourself and your family the upset and financial cost.

The practice of illegally importing animals not only increases the risk of spreading disease to the UK, but it also raises serious welfare concerns for the animals, and in many instances results in additional (quarantine) costs for the unsuspecting purchaser.

Welfare concerns in relation to breeders should be reported to the city council, and anyone who has concerns about a puppy they have purchased should contact their vet in the first instance.