Peterborough residents rally together to support families of two men who died in road tragedy

Landlord Lucy Bent with Aaron Parker's children Lilymay and Casey Parker.

Lucy Bent, landlady of the Lime Tree pub in Walton, wanted to give Mr Parker and Mr Fovargue’s children presents for the holidays. She organised a fundraising Christmas Market, which had dozens of stalls attracting hundreds of residents who were in the festive spirit..

Much-loved members of the community, Mr Fovargue was a well known local footballer and Mr Parker was head steward at the Parkway Sports and Social Club and a founding member of the Brotherhood Foundation. The Brotherhood Foundation was founded by a group of friends in memory of Glenn Boocock, who passed away in 2019. The foundation are pushing for defibrillators to be installed across the city at community centres, pubs and sports venues. Hundreds of residents attended the event where they celebrated the lives of Aaron and Ian, and supported their families this Christmas. Lucy, who hoped to raise even more money, even had her head shaved during the event which has helped to raise over £3,000 for the families. Lucy said: “It was a really great day, lots and lots of people came to the market. It was so good to see people come and show their support.” Ian’s daughter, Keely Fovargue, was appreciative of the support given by the community.

She said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who was involved in the fundraiser that took place at the Lime Tree pub on Sunday. With a special thank you to Lucy for organising the day and shaving her hair! Everyone’s hard work, generosity and kindness is appreciated so much by myself and my family.

“My dad spent a lot of time in the Lime Tree, it’s comforting to have seen so many people come down to show their love and support.”

Proud of the community for coming together to remember Aaron and Ian, the Brotherhood Foundation said: “Words cannot describe what an amazing women Lucy is. She took the head shave in her stride wasn’t fazed, it actually suits her.

“The Christmas market and fundraiser was such a good day, it helped bring the local community together.