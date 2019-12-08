Peterborough residents offered £50 to take part in focus group

Residents in and around Peterborough are being offered £50 to take part in a focus group.

Athene Communications, based in Priestgate, is working with an unnamed public service organisation which is “developing a strategy for the next four years and making decisions about how to focus resources and activity for the communities they serve”.

As a result, three focus groups are being held with residents offered a financial incentive to take part, as well as having “reasonable” travel expenses covered.

The groups are taking part in: Peterborough on Wednesday, December 11, Huntingdon on Monday, December 16 and Cambridge on Tuesday, December 17.

To find out more or to register your interest, email: consultation@athene-communications.co.uk.