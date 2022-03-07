Peterborough residents invited to take part in Big Sleep Out to help homeless people in city

The event will take place in May

On Friday, May 6, people across Peterborough are invited to sleep out for the night to raise awareness for those sleeping on the streets and to raise funds for the work of Light Project Peterborough.

Steven Pettican (LPP CEO) said “We are really excited about this community-led campaign. We want to showcase that homelessness is not just a winter issue but an all-year-round one. We are partnering with as many businesses, schools, churches, and individuals across Peterborough as we can to make it a city-wide event. Nobody deserves to be homeless at any time of the year; joining with us and supporting with this campaign would be greatly appreciated by so many people.”

Light Project Peterborough have been running various projects to help people move and stay off the streets since 2015 and continues to raise awareness that the streets are no place for anyone in society to be. They are committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in Peterborough and offer a multi-agency approach to provide advice and support from housing officers, GPs, drug and alcohol specialists, and many other professionals right at the heart of the city in their day centre, the Garden House. Their aim is to ensure that everyone is treated as an individual and that they are supported to fulfil their potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Deacon Education Trust have already pledged to be one of the main supporters of the big event. Kelly Joiner from the trust, said: “We have partnered with Light Project Peterborough for a number of years now and are one of our main charities for the trust. Students, parents, and staff are coming together to raise essential funds for Light Project Peterborough. We’re encouraging students to understand how difficult living outside can be and to empathise with homeless people. We’re hoping for a minimum of 300 participants at our campfire and sleep out event. Everyone is really looking forward to it!”

Bennetts (Motorcycle Insurance Specialists) are also on board. Elaine Barter, Commercial Finance Manager, said: “Light Project Peterborough are our chosen charity partner for the next two years and we are so excited to be involved in this campaign! We’re focussed on helping them to help others and are encouraging all our staff and customers to get involved and support The Big Sleep Out campaign.”