Peterborough residents invited to service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Service will take place in city centre on January 27

Residents are invited to remember the suffering and sacrifice of millions of people killed in genocides including the Holocaust, at a commemoration service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The event will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough, on Monday 27 January at 12 noon.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste will lead a civic procession from the Town Hall at around 11.40am to Cathedral Square. The procession will move along Bridge Street to Cathedral Square where drama students from St John Fisher Catholic School will perform a piece.

The Holocaust Memorial in the City

The procession and students will then move to St John's Church for the service at 12noon. Following the Service, a wreath laying ceremony will take place outside at the memorial stone in St John's Square to conclude the commemorations.

Holocaust Memorial Day is commemorated worldwide on January 27 to remember the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the millions involved in genocides across the world. January 27 marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

A commemoration event has been held in Peterborough for a number of years, as a public and inter-faith act of remembrance.

Marco Cereste, the Mayor of Peterborough, said: "The events taking place in Peterborough give us all the chance to remember the victims of genocide. Holocaust Memorial Day is a significant and poignant event in our calendar providing the opportunity to reflect on the atrocities of the past and share their stories with future generations."