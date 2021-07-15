Peterborough residents can share health experiences at conference

Health news

Local health and care champion Healthwatch wants more to be done to make sure everyone can look after their health and wellbeing.

Chief executive Sandie Smith said: “Covid-19 has been a tumultuous experience for everyone, but it is clear that those communities who were already experiencing disadvantage have been the most affected.

“We know that older people, those with disabilities or long-term health conditions, carers and those not online were hit hardest by the pandemic and subsequent changes to health and care.

“Whether this is as a result of not having access to technology or being at higher risk of Covid-19, the role that inequalities plays is immense.

“Giving everyone the same opportunities to lead a healthy life, no matter where they live or who they are, should be central to every decision made.

“And in the coming year, our Healthwatch will redouble our efforts to listen to those people who are at most disadvantage, and work with our local services to make improvements.”

Anyone affected by changes to services during the Covid pandemic is asked to share their views at the Healthwatch conference on Wednesday, July 21 from 1.30pm.

Issues being tackled will include:

. Digital exclusion – looking at help for people without a computer or those with no or limited internet

. Online appointments

. How technology helps people stay independent at home for longer.

The Healthwatch conference is BSL-interpreted to make it accessible to as many people as possible.