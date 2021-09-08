Peterborough residents asked to Walk to Remember to raise money for charity

left-right: Vanessa Relph, Site Communicator & CSR Coordinator at Perkins Engines Company Limited, Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and Ann Brown, General Manager of Operations at Perkins Engines Company Limited.

Charity Sue Ryder - which runs the Thorpe Hall Hospice - has announced city business Perkins Engines Company Limited will sponsor its Walk to Remember Peterborough event, where people will celebrate the memories of their loved ones.

Walk to Remember Peterborough will see people walking 5 or 10km to celebrate the memories of their loved ones, while raising money to help Sue Ryder’s nurses and healthcare teams fill someone’s last days with love.

Earlier this year, Perkins employees chose Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as one of its two new charity partners.

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We are really delighted to announce that Perkins – a company which has been part of Peterborough’s history for nearly 90 years – is sponsoring our Walk to Remember Peterborough. Their support will allow local people to get together with family and friends to remember someone special. Plus, the funds raised through Walk to Remember will help to make sure the care we give can continue, and that we can keep filling families’ final days together with love.

“A huge thank you to everyone at Perkins, from all of us here at Sue Ryder – your support is very important to us. It is fantastic to collaborate not only through our charity of the year partnership, but also now through Walk to Remember. Together, we can be there when it matters for those who need us in Peterborough and the local area.”

Nilesh added: “To find out more details and sign up to our Walk to Remember 2021 visit www.sueryder.org/walkpeterborough If you sign up by midnight on 12th September, you’ll be able to take advantage of our Early Bird ticket prices.”

Ann Brown, General Manager of Operations at Perkins’ Peterborough facility said: “Sue Ryder is already one of our charity partners, so when they approached us about sponsoring the Walk to Remember Peterborough, we were thrilled to be in a position to support this very worthwhile community event. It’s a great opportunity for families to come together and raise funds for Sue Ryder, while remembering and honouring someone special.”

Find out more about the Walk to Remember - Peterborough and sign up at www.sueryder.org/walkpeterborough

If you sign up by midnight on September 12 you will be able to take advantage of the early bird ticket prices: adult £10, child (five to 16 years) £5. After that date, standard tickets will be: adult £12, child £7.

Children under five go free. Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) are £30, and a team of six ticket is £60.