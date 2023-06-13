Peterborough resident hits out at police response to traveller camp as MP says force has 'let us down'

A Peterborough resident has hit out at the police response after travellers set up an illegal camp in the city.

The camp was set up on the rec on Lincoln Road last week, with the caravans moving on over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, one resident has called for police to do more to tackle issues relating to illegal camps.

The travellers camp. Pic: Paul Bristow

They said: “We had quad bikes being driven at night, and a fire which damaged grass on the rec.

"There has also been rubbish left on the site after they left.

"When we called police, we were told it was not a priority, and no damage was done to the grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are told it is not a police issue, but a council issue – but when we call the council, we are told it is a police issue.

"We need police to use their powers on this.”

The resident also said a ‘bund’ put in on the rec by the council to stop caravans entering the park following incidents in previous years, was not big enough to work effectively.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has written a letter to Superintendent Neil Billany, police area commander for Peterborough, calling on officers to do more to help residents. He said: “On this occasion - I believe the Police have let us down. They have the powers to act and they have decided not to use them. This is wrong.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received five calls in relation to the traveller encampment in Lincoln Road, between 1 June and 10 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first was in regard to a small fire at the location. Officers attended, the fire had been extinguished and the group were engaged with.

“The following three calls detailed environmental and health concerns, for which the resident was advised the local authority was a more appropriate service to contact. However, they were also informed the neighbourhood team were regularly patrolling the area and assessing the site.

“The final call alleged a resident had been verbally abused. A crime of causing intentional harassment has been raised and an investigation is ongoing.

“As set out in national guidance on legislation under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022, we respond to cases based on the individual circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes balancing considerations as to whether the alleged trespassing meets the threshold of ‘causing, or likely to cause, significant damage, disruption or distress’, alongside the potential impact taking enforcement action may have on families involved or other vulnerable people. The use of police powers should not be the default position, and it was not believed proportional to use them on this occasion.”