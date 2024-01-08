Spritely care home resident reckons ‘being a bit naughty’ is the key to her longevity

A Peterborough lady marked her 103rd birthday yesterday with family, friends and a glass of something nice.

Elsie Wilkins – described as “an inspiration” by staff Clayburn Court – had a spring in her step and a mischievous twinkle in her eye when the Peterborough Telegraph dropped by to have a chat with her at her Hampton care home.

In between exchanges of banter with carers, the spritely 103-year-old is happy to share her thoughts on reaching such a landmark age

103-year-old Elsie Wilkins celebrates her landmark birthday at Clayburn Court care home in Hampton

“It’s no big deal really,” she says dryly.

“I don’t feel it - I get up and dance and I join in with anything.”

It has to be said that Elsie looks amazing for 103.

“I’ve never had any illnesses,” she shares, “but time goes so quick, doesn’t it.”

Born in 1922, Elsie Wilkins grew up through tough times in her native Hackney in London, going out to work as a fabric machinist at a young age.

The Great Depression, the rise of fascism and the spectre of war all loomed large over Elsie’s fledgling years.

When war with Nazi Germany finally arrived in 1939, Elsie, aged just 16, was eager to do her bit

“I volunteered for the army,” she says.

“I got stationed in Sheffield as a cook, she says, adding coyly; “in a mixed battery.”

The sassy teenager loved her time in the forces, embracing the camaraderie with gusto.

“We had good evenings out, knocking the beers back.”

When news of Germany’s surrender came in 1945, Elsie’s spirited personality and sense of fun reached new heights.

“We had a big night out!” she recalls.

“But then, when we came back to the barracks, an officer singled me out and told me off for being drunk - so I threw water over them.”

Elsie smiles at the memory before adding: “Then the officer said ‘I’ll see you in the morning in the office’,”

“And she did see me in the morning - and gave me a right rollocking!”

Though Elsie was inundated with requests for dates by Tommies throughout the war, she wasn’t interested in any of them.

“I had my boyfriend, Bill” she says, “So I used to say ‘I’m taken; I’m taken’.”

She had met Bill Wilkins, a Peterborough lad and friend of Elsie’s brother, before the war. However, the couple had been forced apart after he was called-up to fight in the regular army.

Sadly, Bill was captured in France and spent the remaining years of the war in a German Prisoner of War camp.

“I waited for him,” Elsie says, recalling the memory when they were finally reunited in 1945.

“We got married [after] and we were together ‘till he died four years ago.”

Elsie and Bill’s long marriage produced four children: two boys and two girls.

In 75 years, Elsie’s brood has grown to include nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

So what is the secret to living to such a ripe old age?

Elsie thinks for a short while, then, with that trademark twinkle of mischief replies: “Whatever I’m not supposed to do, I do.”