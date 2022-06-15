Peterborough resident Dorothy celebrates her 100th birthday surrounded by family

Dorothy Gray celebrated her 100th birthday with a card from The Queen

A Peterborough woman who has always doted on her family has celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Dorothy Gray, of Lavender House Care Home was surrounded by three generations of her family to mark her birthday at her granddaughter Kerry’s home, in Eye, on Wednesday (June 15) afternoon.

Born in Eye in 1922, Dorothy lived with her four siblings Margaret, George, Dot, Joan and Winifred.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

100-year-old Dorothy Gray celebrated her birthday surrounded by her family

She met her foreman husband, Jack Gray, when she was 15 years old.

The pair went on to tie the knot when she was 19 before their son, David Gray, was born. Now, she’s also grandmother to two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy and Jack both enjoyed dancing together while Jack was a keen cricketer and lived on Eastfield Road, in Peterborough, before later moving to Eastern Avenue in the late 1950s.

Dorothy’s first job was in domestic service and she later worked for ladies outfitters R.S. Towns, formally in Newark Avenue, before working at the Co-Operative and Jack worked at Perkins.

Dorothy moved into Lavender House Care Home, on Broadway, with her youngest sister Winifred four years ago, in 2018.

Today, she had two parties – one at the care home and one with her family – and was lucky enough to even open cards and presents – mostly including sweet treats - in the sunshine.

Her granddaughter, Kerry Joyce, said: “She loves being around her family, she lives for it. She’s the most happy when she’s surrounded by all of us.