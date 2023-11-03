Peterborough Remembrance services to be shown on big screen in Cathedral Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough residents are being invited to remember those who have lost their lives in conflict this Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Peterborough City Council, in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, will commemorate both the Armistice Two Minute Silence and Remembrance Sunday Silence and Wreath Laying at the War Memorial outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

The Armistice two-minute silence service starts at 10.40am on Saturday, 11 November.

Services will be held at the War Memorial in Bridge Street

The Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial starts at 10.45am on 12 November.

Members of the public are invited to join the procession at the War Memorial or can watch the event on a large screen in Cathedral Square, while the silence and wreath laying service will also be streamed on the Peterborough City Council YouTube channel.

Cllr Nick Sandford, Mayor of Peterborough, said: “Remembrance Day gives us all an opportunity to pay our respects and give thanks to all those who have been killed or injured in the service of their country in conflicts both recent and in the past. At this time when there is still so much conflict happening all over the world, I am sure lots of Peterborough people will want to pay their respects either by joining the procession or watching from Cathedral Square or via our live stream on YouTube.

