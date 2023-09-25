Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough hosted a mammoth 12-hour charity fundraising relay over the weekend which raised a whopping £6,733 for Cancer Research UK.

Relay For Life – an epic nationwide event organised by the charity – welcomed a host of teams from across our region to its temporary track at Ferry Meadows Country Park on Saturday September 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the teams that took part raised money by seeking donations throughout the year. These teams then joined other teams to walk around the track from 10am to 10pm.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The epic Relay for Life community event at Ferry Meadows raised £6,733 for Cancer Research UK.

Following a brief warm-up, the event was kicked-off by survivors of cancer, who did a lap of honour to get things underway.

Team members then took it in turns to walk around the course for 12 straight hours. The event is hugely symbolic, illustrating both the non-stop nature of the fight against cancer, and the importance of working together to achieve great things.

There was plenty of music and activities to accompany the walking. A beautifully performed rendition of Wind Beneath My Wings by renowned local classical singer, Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues touched many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As darkness fell and the relay began to slowly draw to a close, attendees were invited to join the Candle of Hope ceremony. This gave anyone whose life has been touched by cancer the opportunity to light and dedicate a candle to those who have lost their battle with the disease, and to those who are continuing the fight.

Members from the various fundraising teams took it in turns to walk around the course for 12 straight hours. .

Speaking on its social media channels, the Relay For Life Peterborough Committee extended a “huge thank you” to everyone who turned out to support the event, saying they were “overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of so many local people.”

“We rely entirely on volunteers and donations of money, time, products and services,” they added.

According to Cancer Research UK, “1 in 2 people born in the UK after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolutely determined to continue our vital research to create better treatments for tomorrow, but we need your help today.”