Peterborough recyclers move into home deliveries with fabric plant pots that fit into an envelope

The fabric plant pots created by Up The Garden Bath.

Up The Garden Bath, which turns old baths into educational planters for schools, community centres, designed and patented the fabric pots during its search for products that could easily be delivered to customers’ homes.

Over just a few weeks, 500 of the pots have been sold.

Now Up The Garden Bath has been given a prime spot in the Queensgate shopping centre to promote the innovative planters.

The fabric plant pots developed by Up The Garden Bath.

Co-founder Kez Hayes-Palmer said: “During the first lockdown we quickly identified that we needed a product that could be posted as our upcycled bathtub planters don’t fit through letterboxes.

“We decided to make some plant pot covers from fabric remnants donated to us. The idea quickly evolved and our FabRE Fabric Plant Pots are now available for purchase.”

Co-founder Dave Poulton said: “Our fabric plant pots are manufactured in Peterborough and are made from repurposed material that would have usually ended up in landfill.

“People always moan about excess packaging so we made the packaging part of the design.

Up the Garden Bath.

“They are waterproof and can be used as an alternative to a conventional plant pot or as a cover for an existing plant pot.

He said: “They make a perfect gift and fold into an envelope so that it can be easily posted.”

All proceeds from the sales of the pots go towards helping Up The Garden Bath continue its environmental and educational project.

Mr Poulton added: “We want to say a massive thank you to all the local businesses who get involved and help us reduce waste by donating unwanted materials that would otherwise have ended up in landfill.”

Queensgate shopping centre spokeswoman Rebecca Keefe said: “Queensgate pride itself on its environmental awareness and is always keen to help support local projects.

“We are happy to give Up The Garden Bath a platform that potentially helps them raise funds for their educational community project.”