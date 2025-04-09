Peterborough recruitment firm The Sterling Choice to create jobs after buying new offices with £425,000 price tag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business began ‘around dining table’

A leading recruitment agency in Peterborough is poised to relocate to larger premises as it looks to expand and take on more staff.

The Sterling Choice has just acquired its first freehold office at 5 Office Village in Cygnet Park, Hampton, in a move that will take it from its existing base at Summit Park, in Hampton.

A spokesperson said the move to the 2,647 square feet offices would take place later this year and would allow the company to add to its current 30 members of staff.

The new home for The Sterling Choice in Peterborough, and, inset, co-founders Lukas Vanterpool and Gareth Whyatt

The premises, which went on the market within seven days of the property being marked by commercial agents Eddisons acting on behalf of the owner.

Lukas Vanterpool, director of The Sterling Choice, which specialises in recruitment for the food, beverages and fast moving consumer goods sector and also has offices in the USA and UAE, said the decision to buy the new offices was the result of confidence in the Peterborough area as a good location from which to conduct international recruitment in a specialist industry.

He said: “We began 13 years ago in premises in Orton Southgate and have grown the business since then.

"We’ve been in the Hampton business district in our current premises for almost five years and so, in line with the company’s expansion, our purchase of our own offices now at Office Village reinforces our investment and commitment to our staff in the city and our international roster of over 200 core clients.”

Gavin Hynes of Eddisons, who led the agency’s negotiations on behalf of the owner, said: “Cygnet Park is one of the city’s prime out of town office areas.

“Obviously, all agents point to Peterborough’s proximity to the A1(M) and the city’s own Parkway road network as a key attraction for owner-occupiers when it comes to making freehold investments, but the accessibility of the Hampton district’s retail and leisure amenities from business park location is also something that recommends it as quality location for office occupiers.”

The Sterling Choice, which was founded by Lukas Vanterpool and Gareth Whyatt around a dining table, celebrated its 10th anniversary two years ago.