Recently released figures have revealed Peterborough saw a lower number of births in 2022 than in any year since at least 2013.

New data shared by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) – which include birth rates up until last year – illustrates a continuing trend of fewer people giving birth across the city.

The figures show there were 2,618 live births in Peterborough in 2022 – a decrease on the 2,668 the year before, and the fewest of any year since at least 2013.

Fewer babies are being born in Peterborough (image: Getty)

A live birth is characterised as any in which the foetus is born showing a definite sign of life, even if it for only a brief time.

In contrast, 2013 saw the highest number of births in the area, with 3,185 babies born that year.

Our region’s data reflected the national picture, with England and Wales seeing the lowest number of births registered of any year since at least 2002.

James Tucker, head of health analysis for the ONS commented on the figures: "The annual number of births in England and Wales continues its recent decline, with 2022 recording the lowest number of live births seen for two decades."

The analysis carried out by the ONS shows births hit a recent peak in 2012, with the number declining over the subsequent decade. The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to have had a significant impact on birth rates, one way or another.

In Peterborough, 1,362 births were to non-UK born women, accounting for 52% of births in the area.

This was up from the year before when the rate was 48.6%.

Last year saw a shake-up in the countries of birth of parents in England and Wales. India overtook Romania as the most common country of birth for non-UK born mothers – and replaced Pakistan for non-UK born fathers.

Nuni Jorgensen, researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said: “The number of children born to non-UK-born mothers has remained pretty stable over the last few years, but the number of births to UK-born women has been falling very rapidly.