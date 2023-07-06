Peterborough reading champion hopes to inspire youngsters to 'go to different worlds' by picking up a book

Suzanne Tuck, a National Literacy Champion.

A Peterborough reading champion has spoken of her desire to inspire youngsters to pick up a book to enable them ‘travel to different worlds.’

Suzanne Tuck, a teaching assistant at Jack Hunt School, also volunteers as a National Literacy Champion at the Peterborough Reads Hub, helping encourage youngsters to read.

Suzanne said: “A few years ago I volunteered to help at the hub, and do anything I can to promote literacy in the community.

"I have always been interested in performing, and writing poetry, and so it seemed right to help spread the word about literacy.”

Since taking up the role, Suzanne has taken part in sessions and recorded videos on social media to inspire children.

She said: “Peterborough Reads is not all about young people – we have people of ages come along.

"But getting pre-schoolers and their families into reading is such a big thing.

"I am also lucky with my job, working in the learning support hub at Jack Hunt, which ties in with the work. But my role as a Literacy Champion is done in my own time, going to events and things – it is a bit of a family affair as I get my nephew and nieces involved as well."

Historically, Peterborough has struggled with reading scores in primary school exams – but the latest data shows real progress is being made in the area.

Suzanne, who appears in the latest edition of Good Housekeeping as part of her community role, said: “There has been a real sea change recently, and a real focus on literacy. It is so important as it opens so many doors and possibilities. It will help in all subjects, and in whatever career you chose.

"There is a real focus on looking across the school and literacy now. There is something out there for everyone. It is about finding the right thing.

"If someone can find the right book, the right character, they can get some real empathy and it can help so much. Reading can take you to different world, and open your eyes to different opportunities,

Suzanne, who said as a youngster she would read Enid Blyton’s Secret Seven stories, said there was plenty of advice for parents on how to encourage children to read. She said: “Log onto the Peterborough Reads website, there are plenty of things to do there, and they also have a good Facebook page.

"If you are not a confident reader, you could make up some stories together, or listen to audio books, which will inspire them to look for other stories.”

Through her role, Suzanne was also able to have a special experience at the Coronation of King Charles III.

She said: “One of things we have done is set up youth groups in schools, where sixth formers spend time reading with other pupils – it can make all the difference for younger pupils to be reading with their peers.

"The king decided some of the charities he supports would be invited to a special screening of the Coronation at St Margaret's Church, which is next to Westminster Abbey.

"We went with four sixth formers taking part in the scheme, and had breakfast at Lambeth Palace, the London home of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"We then went and watched the ceremony, and had a prime position to see the King leaving the Abbey after the service.

We then went back to Lambeth Palace, and despite the fact he had been heavily involved with the service, the Archbishop came and spent time with us.”