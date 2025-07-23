Peterborough RAF Flight Sergeant to swim English Channel to help veterans and their families

A Peterborough RAF serviceman is set to take on the challenge of a life time – with a marathon charity swim across the English Channel.

Flight Sergeant Alan ‘Al’ Peirce will be take on the giant swim to raise money for the RAF’s leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Al, 52, will be taking on the 33km swim of the English Channel at some point between the 24-30 July (depending on the weather) for the Fund and Cancer Research UK.

Al has been serving in the RAF for 27 years and is currently based at RAF Northolt as a member of the King’s Colour Squadron.

Al said: “I was invited as part of a group of serving personnel from the King’s Colour Squadron to attend the RAF Benevolent Fund Awards and I heard a lot of guest speakers tell their stories on how the Fund had helped them. I decided I wanted to help raise funds for both charities.”

He said of his preparation for the challenge: “I have completed a lot of sea swimming whilst based in Cyprus and two 10-hour nonstop swims in the UK – in Cornwall in 13 degrees waters and from Dover Harbour in 17 degrees conditions.

As part of his year-long training, Al has swum 5 and 10km in pools focusing on speed work as well as completing swims in the Thames. He added: “My window to swim will be anywhere between the 24-30 July. This is to ensure the pilot (supporting boat) can give me the best weather and tide conditions to achieve the swim. The name of the boat I will be on is called ‘Sea Satin’ and the team supporting me will feed and hydrate me using a pole.

“I’m pretty much tapering my swimming down now to prevent injuries and conducting two to three pool sessions a week now until 21 July when I will stop in anticipation for the attempt of the Channel.”

Al has taken part in fundraisers to support the Fund before and is looking forward to once again completing a challenge for a charity close to his heart. "The last time I raised money for the Fund was in 2013, where I completed four marathons and three 110-mile bike rides, alternating over a seven-day period."

You can donate to support Al at https://www.justgiving.com/page/channelswim2025