Peterborough radio presenter wins industry award for his 'significant impact' on community radio

A radio DJ from Peterborough who has been taking to the airwaves for 25 years has been recognised with an industry award.

Chris Tibbles, a presenter with Peterborough Community Radio (PCRFM), received a Community Radio Award at the weekend for his contribution to the sector.

The Community Radio Awards took place at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, and celebrated community radio across the country- recognising those who make a significant impact in the community radio sector.

Peterborough radio presenter Chris Tibbles with his award.

Born and bred in Peterborough, Chris has been creating and broadcasting radio in the city for over two decades, as well as being dedicated to training others.

A spokesperson for PCRFM said: “Starting at his local hospital radio station at the age of 14, Chris went on to work at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, and Lite FM in Peterborough. He later became a director at Huntingdon Community Radio, compiling and winning HCR104fm’s application for a full-time broadcasting licence.

“All of this Chris has achieved around his full-time career since 2015 as Radio and Media Tutor, and now Creative Arts and Media Hub Manager at HMP Peterborough. It is through this role at the prison that Chris was granted the Certificate of Excellence Award by National Prison Radio for the hard work and quality of shows that have been created by his learners at HMP Peterborough.”

On receiving his award, Chris said: “I am blown away. It is a privilege to serve, entertain and inform the communities that I love.

“There are people at each of the stations I’ve worked with that have mentored me well, and it’s an honour to pass on that knowledge through my work.

"With over 25 years in broadcasting, it is a medium I truly love, and I can’t wait to see what lays ahead.”

Chris currently presents a weekly daytime show on Peterborough’s PCRFM, turning his hand to Head of Programming in 2020.

PCRFM Station Director, Kev Lawrence commented: “Chris is a highly valued member of the PCRFM team. He is enthusiastic about the city where he grew up and continues to live, supporting local events and initiatives.

"We are proud of Chris, and this recognition of hard work throughout his radio career is well deserved.”

Chair of the Honours at the Community Radio Awards, Maxine Jones said “We are delighted to present this award to Chris, and add him to our growing list of those who have made an outstanding contribution to our sector. Chris is a fantastic mentor, well known as someone who is approachable and always happy to help others.”

PCRFM is no stranger to the Community Radio Awards, with Weekday Breakfast host, Kev Lawrence, winning silver for Male Presenter of the Year and Community Show of the Year in 2021. Current Saturday Breakfast Show hosts, Matt and Pete, have also been nominated for awards previously.

Chris Tibbles can be heard on PCRFM from 10am to 2pm every weekday on 103.2 FM and DAB across Peterborough, online at pcrfm.co.uk and via smart speakers.