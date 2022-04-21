Innovative indoor mini-golf brand Puttstars is to invest £2.5 million in a new facility inside Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

Puttstars, which is operated by the Hollywood Bowl Group, is to create a 20,000 sq ft venue across floors one and two and will open until 1am and is expected to be open before the end of the year.

It will offer guests three unique, interactive nine-hole golf courses, which has been designed for families and young adults.

Puttstars is investing £2.5 million in a new indoor mini golf complex in Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre.This image shows how the new venue might appear once completed.

Created as an immersive and comprehensive entertainment experience, Puttstars Queensgate will also offer food, drinks, and the latest arcade games.

The newe leisure facility will be built within the extension that is currently being built at the Queensgate as part of its plans to open a 10-screen cinema.

The Queensgate venue will be Puttstars fifth UK location since the brand’s launch in March 2022.

Its arrival will be a huge boost for the Queensgate centre and comes as the shopping mall begins to transform its offering to customers with an emphasis on leisure provision.

It follows the shock closure announcement last year of department store John Lewis, with the loss of 318 jobs.

But Queensgate bosses say the mini-golf venue will be built within the new extension and not within the former John Lewis store, which stretched across four floors.

Queensgate’s new leisure provision will include a 10-screen Empire cinema within the £60 million extension that is set to complete this year.

The extensons will add nearly 80,000 sq ft of new leisure and experience-led floorspace and create an extra 200 jobs at Queensgate.

Laurence Keen, Chief Financial Officer of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing the Puttstars brand to Peterborough.

“Joining the brand-new extension to Queensgate provides us with a bespoke space in a destination that has a huge customer base and great accessibility.

“The leisure market is developing fast, with people looking to socialise in new ways.

“As the new home of mini golf, Puttstars is perfectly placed to offer safe and entertaining experiences for everyone – families, friends and work colleagues alike.”

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted to confirm Puttstars will be joining the new extension and will bring an exciting new dimension of leisure to the centre.

“With Empire cinema already confirmed and further new experiences to come, the £60 million extension will complement Queensgate’s enviable list of desirable brands and independent retailers to create a fantastic overall customer experience.”