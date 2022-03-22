Peterborough pupils raise thousands for cancer charity with marathon day of sport

The youngsters at Ken Stimpson Community School took part in a 10 hour day of sport on Friday, raising £4,000 for the Malcolm Whales Foundation.

Around 200 youngsters took part in Peterborough, joining a number of schools across Cambridgeshire, with Netball, basketball, football, table tennis, trampolining, badminton, and dodgeball all on the menu.

It total, around £6,500 was raised for the charity, with the money going to help fund The Malcolm Whales Lakeside Retreat.

The retreat situated on the bank of ‘Rook’ fishing lake at Rookery Waters, Pidley in Cambridgeshire, will provide a space for families going through cancer treatment. The charity is trying to raise £65,000 for the scheme.

A spokesman for the charity said: “School can mean lots of different things for lots of different students at the same time. One way of looking at the 10 hours of sport is simply this: that for one day in the year, it can unify so many people in such a harmonious and joyful way. I for one certainly went home on Friday feeling up lifted and, if I’m honest, a little overwhelmed with happiness.”

10 Hours of Sport Pupils at Ken Stimpson School raised money for The Malcolm Whales Foundation

