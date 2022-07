Pupils at a Peterborough primary school made a jumbo sized donation to help save elephants.

Children at Longthorpe Primary School learned about the problems facing elephants, particularly the loss of habitats and the threat of poachers.

This inspired them to raise funds for the WWF. They made a range of creations inspired by elephants and Africa to sell to parents.

Longthorpe primary school pupils Abdullah Ali, Eisa Ali and Alfie James selling artwork to raise funds for the World Wildlife Fund.