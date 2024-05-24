Peterborough pub begins fundraising campaign for new defibrillator inspired by landlady who lost husband to cardiac arrest
The Woolpack in Stanground has launched campaign to raise enough funds to install a new defibrillator outside of the pub.
The pub, which is located on North Street and is run by Dave Nightingale Karen Perks, has launched the campaign in the hope of saving lives in the local area.
Karen, who began the campaign sadly lost her husband Mark Perks in 2017. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest just five weeks after the couple were married.
Mark was a well known musician in the city and was the lead singer of popular Peterborough band The Rocket Dogs.
Karen said: “Mark was a massive character.
"We don’t know if having a defibrillator so close would have changed anything but it wouldn’t have taken a minute to go and grab it.
"Early intervention is so important.
"it’s something you never know if or when you’re going to need so we want to have it out on the front of the building available to all.
"Losing Mark really does bring home to me how important this is and hopefully it can help prevent the lives of others being lost.”
The campaign was officially launched on Tuesday (May 22) and has already passed over the £150 mark on the way to the £2000 mark.
The money will then be used by local charity Gemma’s Hearts who will buy and install the defibrillator.
There are a variety of events planned to help reach the target including maggot racing, charity concerts and fundraising collections will be held during the pub’s popular free live music events.
To found out more visit the Woolpack on Facebook and to donate directly, visit www.gofundme.com/f/pub-defibrilator-fundraiser-gemmas-hearts.